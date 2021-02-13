Mark Farmer chuckled when he walked into the former Sheltering Arms building after the county purchased it with plans to convert it into a place to help entrepreneurs.
Sheltering Arms had operated it as a daycare for disadvantaged children. That meant there were some pint-sized amenities in the facility on North Perry Street in downtown Lawrenceville when the county took over the building.
While those amenities worked for kids, it wouldn’t have been quite the same for adults who will going there in the future to work on growing their small businesses.
“You could not walk through that building without laughing because all of the sinks and the toilets were about a foot off of the ground,” said Farmer, who is Gwinnett County’s economic development manager. “Every time I went up there, it was amusing to me.”
The county has been working on what is almost a complete renovation of the facility to turn it from a daycare center to the new Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center for months.
The center — which Farmer described as being a “Business Incubator Plus” because it will work with businesses that will be housed in it as well as businesses that are not — is set to be ready to open in April.
“It had to be completely gutted — well completely is probably too strong of a word because there were some existing walls that the architects were able to use,” Farmer said. “There was a pretty significant reworking of the interior walls.”
The building will have a training space, utilizing one of the large spaces that the daycare had, as well as office spaces for the companies that will be housed there. It will have co-working space and a conference room as well.
A covered exterior entryway where parents had one dropped off their kids is also being mostly enclosed to create spaces for a lobby and the center manager’s office.
While the fact that the center is renovating an existing building, rather than building a new one from the ground up, has allowed construction on the interior to move ahead unaffected by rains that have moved through the area in recent months. There have been some exterior landscaping components of the work affected by the weather, however.
“It had playground equipment that needed to be removed and some sort of old fences and other things on the property,” Farmer said. “They basically had to scrape the property so it’s kind of a mud field right now.”
A ribbon cutting for the center is set to be held not only after renovation is completed, but also once the COVID-19 pandemic is not as much of a threat. Regardless of when it opens, Farmer said the county is looking forward to what the center will be able to do for Gwinnett County’s small business community.
“If we can bring these resources to bear on start-up companies and small businesses looking to grow, then we can help strengthen them and contribute these small businesses to the local economy that are in a better position to succeed,” Farmer said.
“Startup and growth are fragile phases in the life cycle of a business and a lot of them fail. If we can step in and help during those critical phases and help them along the way, then hopefully we’ll get stronger startups and small businesses, and fewer failures.”
