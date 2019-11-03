Gwinnett County Emergency Management Specialist Giles Roberts is now internationally certified, county police recently announced.
Roberts, who worked with the Gwinnett police department’s emergency management office for about five years and previously served as a captain in the British Army, received a Certified Emergency Manager credential from the International Association of Emergency Managers.
“The CEM designation is the highest honor of professional achievement available from the International Association of Emergency Managers,” Gwinnett Emergency Management Director Greg Swanson said. “Only 1,945 individuals in the emergency management profession hold the CEM designation worldwide and we are proud that Specialist Roberts has attained this professional milestone.”
As a member of Gwinnett’s emergency management team, Roberts oversees multiple disaster preparedness, planning and recovery projects, according to Gwinnett police. In addition to his new international certification, he has also completed both basic and advanced FEMA academy sessions.
To earn his Certified Emergency Manager credential, Roberts had to show experience, education, training and contributions to the emergency management profession, and provide references, as part of his credentials package. He also had to write a management essay on how to respond to an emergency scenario and complete a written examination.