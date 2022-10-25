The Gwinnett Emergency Call Center is integrating the geo-locating tool, ‘What 3 Words,’ into its system to help find callers who are in areas where roads and exact addresses are not available to help locate them.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police
Gwinnett County’s Emergency Call Center is rolling out a new way to help identify where a 9-1-1 caller is calling from.
The E911 Center recently integrated “What 3 Words,” which is a geo-location tool, into its system. Gwinnett County Police Department officials said the tool helps locate a caller in instances where roads or specific mailing addresses may not be available.
“What 3 Words is an app and website that has divided the world into three-meter squares,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. “Each three-meter square has been given a unique combination of three words. A precise location can be determined anywhere in Gwinnett with just three words.”
Winderweedle said the goal of integrating “What 3 Words” into the E911 Center’s system is to lower response times for emergencies, when time is a factor in how an incident will turn out. The police spokesman said the app will help emergency dispatchers quickly determine whether a caller is in a park, near Lake Lanier or in some other undeveloped part of Gwinnett County.
“Like anything else, this tool has limitations when it comes to regional dialect, accent, or pronunciation of the words provided on the app,” Winderweedle said. “This is a supplemental tool that can be used to help locate callers, however it is not a replacement for other means that are currently used. The Gwinnett Emergency Call Center is excited about this new tool in hopes that it will continue to improve the services proved to the citizens of Gwinnett.”
“What 3 Words” spokesperson Frankie Cowan said hundreds of public safety agencies across the U.S. use the app, and it is also used by 85% of emergency services in the United Kingdom.
Some of the agencies in the U.S. that are using the app include the Los Angeles Fire Department, the police and fire departments in Dallas, Texas and the police, fire and EMS departments for Austin, Texas.
“The system covers the entire globe, so everywhere from a picnic spot in a park, to the start of a hiking trail, to the latest location of a roving food truck has a unique three word address,” Cowan said.
Gwinnett residents can download the “What 3 Words” app on any smart device, or on their web browser, by visiting what3words.com.
