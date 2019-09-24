Freeman’s Mill Elementary School substitute Emmet Walsh said his doctors can’t believe how healthy his heart looks 10 years after a transplant.
“They said, ‘Everything’s great,’” he said. “They can’t believe how good I am.”
Walsh, who received a transplant in 2009 after a congenital heart condition forced one to save his life, said he was in a coma for 10 days after the surgery. Once the fog started to lift, Walsh had some gruesome complications with eating, breathing and body strength. For two-and-one-half months Walsh was recovering, going through therapy trying to regain his strength after his muscles had atrophied. He essentially had to learn to walk again.
Those days are only memories for Walsh, whose wife, Melanie Walsh, is a first-grade teacher at Freeman’s Mill. Although Emmet’s surgery happened before most of the students at Freeman’s Mill were born, he’s become an inspirational figure to the school through its Kids Heart Challenge.
This year, 56 Gwinnett County Public Schools participated in the challenge to raise money for the American Heart Association. The AHA said 5,017 students raised $215,667 this year and learned how to maintain a healthy heart.
Students collect donations from friends and family. Each grade level comes to the gym, starting with a pep rally before they jump rope, learn about a healthy diet and compete for prizes: all to benefit AHA and it’s research goals.
Walsh and his wife are well known to Freeman’s Mill students, so he served as a perfect example of how the funds raised in the challenge could benefit someone in real life.
“To do that, that’s really special and it shows what a family we are,” Walsh said.
Mark Collins is the school’s physical education teacher. He organized Freeman Mill’s version of the Kids Heart Challenge, which raised $9,875.91, fifth-most in the county. The Kids Challenge is a seasonal part of Collins’ responsibility, but his job as a high school P.E. teacher is to introduce kids to fun ways to exercise.
Collins was leading students through exercise stations on Tuesday when he was surprised by Tasha Guadalupe, GCPS director of health and physical education, and Holly Spilliards with the American Heart Association. Both were making stops at each of the top-10 fundraisers from the previous Kids Heart Challenge.
“They do a good job every year of making it fun for the kids and including everyone in the community,” Collins said. “We use the educational things throughout the year, different videos and things that they provide.”
Freeman’s Mill principal Angie Pacholke said fundraising is a small aspect of the overall impact the Kids Heart Challenge has on the elementary school. The school’s faculty and staff make a point to emphasize community support. Every month, the school looks for ways to give back.
“That’s something we’ve worked really hard to do,” Pacholke said. “Whether it’s the American Heart Association, Relay For Life, a canned food drive, a coat drive, we’ve done PJ drives we’ve collected donations to send to other schools in need from a hurricane — it’s so important for us to teach our kids about charity and what that means and how great that makes you feel to do for others.”
The Kids Challenge also continues a theme of wellness within the school. Freeman’s Mill is a pilot school for a health and wellness program from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The school was also awarded a grant from Georgia Shape, the governor’s office’s statewide initiative and has used the grant money to educate students with healthy lifestyle options.
Collins used some grant money to purchase Fitbits for students to conduct wellness studies by taking the Fitbits home to track steps. The school tallied up and recognized students with the most steps.
“When I was young, you had Saturday morning cartoons from 9 (a.m.) to (noon), and if you were lucky you had a game system,” Collins said. “Kids today, they have entertainment 24-7 in their hands. To me, it’s so much harder for kids (to be healthy) because they’re stimulated with video games and TV.”
There was also a staff Fitbit challenge and healthy snack program. At Freeman’s Mill, learning and living healthy aren’t exclusive.
“We’re educating children academically, but we know they can’t learn and be their best academically if they’re not healthy,” Pacholke said.