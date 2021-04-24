If there is one thing that can be drawn from Gwinnett County Elections Division Director Lynn Ledford's presentation to county commissioners on Georgia's elections reforms Tuesday, it's that there is a lot of information in the new law for county officials to take in. And it will take some time to sort out about what they will need to do to be in compliance with the law.
"Senate Bill 202 is a beast," Ledford said.
Georgia's elections reforms have been controversial and divisive, have prompted Major League Baseball to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta this year and seen the heads of Coke and Delta Air Lines have criticized the bill.
Proponents of the new law, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, argue the changes have made voting more accessible and secure in Georgia. Opponents, however, have argued the changes will make it harder for people of color to vote.
Ledford is predicting some of the changes the law makes — in terms of requiring voters show IDs to obtain absentee ballots, reducing the period for requesting absentee ballots and limiting absentee ballot drop boxes — is going to result in a shift in how people vote after 2020 saw a sharp rise in the number of people casting absentee ballots.
As a result, the county is already looking to see where additional voting machines can be added, and which precincts will have to be split up. New early voting possibilities in southeast Gwinnett and the Peachtree Corners is also being considered.
"I think we're going to have more people showing back up at the polls," Ledford said.
Ledford highlighted some of the provisions in the bill, such as the state's ability to temporarily replace and take over county elections boards based on whether it feels the board is properly overseeing elections.
The General Assembly gets to appoint multiple members of the state elections board.
"You all are Democrats and a bunch of them (in the General Assembly) are Republicans," Ledford said. "If three of them decide they don't like something that happens in Gwinnett County elections, they could actually go to the State Elections Board and say, 'We want them investigated.' While that investigation is going on, they can suspend all five of our elections board members and appoint a temporary replacement.
"That temporary replacement can make personnel decisions and that's a really scary thing because if you've got a staff that knows their job and knows how to do it — just because someone doesn't like something that happened one day, they can appoint a temporary substitute."
Ledford said the suspended individual can petition for re-instatement 30 to 60 days after they are suspended. If they don't petition for their re-instatement, however, they will be permanently removed from their position and the elections superintendent who was temporarily appointed will become the permanent superintendent, according to Ledford.
"So, they just took that power away from the county governing authority and put it with themselves," Ledford said. "That's one of the things that's really being fought in all of the lawsuits, according to my understanding, and we may be called to testify on that as a larger county."
Ledford also said the county would still have to pay the ousted board, as well as the temporary board.
"And, the way I understand it, they could appoint one person to take the place of five elections board members," she said.
Another part of Georgia's elections reforms is a ban on counties accepting grants to help cover elections-related costs. Ledford said Gwinnett received nearly $6.5 million last year, which allowed the county to provide additional personal protective equipment for every poll worker and elections staff member as well as purchase 23 absentee ballot drop boxes.
Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said grant funding would have also helped the county cover the costs of providing elections materials in Asian languages, such as Korean or Vietnamese.
"If we were to consider some of the Asian languages for the actual sample ballots, consideration would have been made for outside grant funding to be able to pay for it," Hendrickson said.
Ledford said the county will also be forced by the law to reduce its number of absentee ballot drop boxes from 23 to six. The law also requires those boxes be located inside early voting locations and monitored by an elections employee at all times while the voting location is open, which Ledford said will creating staffing, and ultimately budget, demands on the county.
"We're going to have to create a whole level of other poll official that their job is to literally sit beside that ballot box and watch it, from seven o'clock in the morning until seven o'clock at night, or whenever polling ends," Ledford said.
Ledford said the Secretary of State's office is also required to do voter list maintenance efforts — something critics deride as voter purges. There are four list maintenance rounds that are expected to take place this year, according to Gwinnett's elections director.
"In my 30 years, they've never done that all in one year," Ledford said.
The rounds of list maintenance will include comparing the voter rolls to the social security death index, voters who have been on an inactive list for at least seven years, voters who have not voted over the course of two federal elections and comparisons against the National Change of Address Registry.
Another aspect of the law that Ledford said Gwinnett elections officials are concerned about is a section that bars the county from counting a provisional ballot cast by a voter who shows up at the wrong precinct before 5 p.m.
Even though those voters could cast a provisional ballot before 5 p.m., elections staff and volunteers would have to tell the voter the ballot will not be counted.
"How many poll officials do you think we're going to loose when we tell them that," Ledford told commissioners.
After 5 p.m., the voter can cast a provisional ballot, but they would have to sign an affidavit stating why they can't make it back to their assigned precinct before the polls close.
Ledford said there were some good parts to Senate Bill 202, namely the ability for someone to work as a poll worker in a neighboring county. The reason why she said that was a good change was that Gwinnett has struggled in the past — when only Gwinnett residents could be a poll worker — to recruit an adequate number of poll workers.
A part of the new law that has proven to be controversial, however, is a prohibition on people handing water or other drinks to voters who are waiting in long lines to cast ballots. Ledford said conversations have been taking place on how the county could make water available to voters without violating the law.
"There's some of those big coolers that — I see them with Coca-Cola wraps on them — you can roll around," Ledford told commissioners. "So, I would imagine what we're going to do is, every morning we're going to come in and fill those up and then place them strategically throughout the voting location."
