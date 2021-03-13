The Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections will tackle naming a replacement for departing elections supervisor Kristi Royston when it holds it regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, according to board chairwoman Alice O'Lenick.
The board held a special called executive session this past Wednesday because of Royston's resignation, but O'Lenick said that was so the board could discuss procedures related to replacing the elections supervisor. Royston's last day with the county is scheduled for Wednesday — the same day as the board's regularly scheduled meeting.
"At the regularly scheduled board meeting, we will have the board meeting and then another executive session," O'Lenick said.
The elections board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
This is the second time in just under two years that the elections board has had to conduct a search for a new elections superintendent.
In April 2019, a search was launched to find a replacement for former elections supervisor Lynn Ledford when it was announced that she would be moving into a special projects position in the Gwinnett County Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the elections division. That search eventually led to the hiring of Royston, who had been Ledford's top deputy, in the fall of 2019.
Royston is leaving her job with the county to take a new job with New York-based Fort Orange Press as a Georgia representative for the company, which produced Gwinnett's absentee ballots in 2020.
