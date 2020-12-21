The Gwinnett County Board of Voters Registrations and Elections narrowly rejected a bid to challenge the registrations of 15,179 Gwinnett voters on Monday.
The elections board voted 3-2 to reject the challenge presented by Georgia Republican Party board member, and Gwinnett resident, BJ Van Gundy during a virtual meeting. The challenge would have affected voters who try to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff election.
The board also voted 3-2 to dismiss a second challenge presented by David Clark after it appeared Clark was not responding to calls for him to present his challenge during the meeting, which was held via WebEx.
The two Republican Party representatives on the board, Alice O'Lenick and Ben Satterfield, voted against both rejecting Van Gundy's challenge and dismissing Clark's challenge.
Van Gundy said the voters whose registrations he was challenging appeared to have moved out of the county at least temporarily. He suggested Gwinnett teens who were attending college out of state could be asked to provide their college identification cards, in addition to their state-issued identification cards, to poll workers to verify they are students.
Elections board member Stephen Day, one of two Democratic Party representatives on the board, asserted that the requested move amounted to "list maintenance" which elections officials must complete at least 90 days before an election.
The challenge came forward just weeks before the highly contested U.S. Senate runoffs, where the races for both of Georgia's Senate seats are expected to be very close.
Van Gundy said the challenge was not related to partisan politics, but elections board member Wandy Taylor, the Democratic Party's other representative on the board, appeared to question that at one point.
