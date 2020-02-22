Some members of the Gwinnett County elections board are not happy that the county will not offer three weeks of early voting at all satellite early polling sites for every election held in Gwinnett this year.
The elections board had asked for three weeks of early voting at the county’s headquarters and all satellite sites for all elections as part of its 2020 budget request. What went into county’s budget, however, was $11 million for elections including three weeks at all sites for at least the general election but two weeks at all sites and one additional week at the headquarters for at least the presidential primary in March.
There are two primary elections this spring. In addition to the presidential one next month, the primary election for state and local offices, as well as Congress and the U.S. Senate, is in May.
One reason county officials have given for the changes was the implementation of new voting equipment that will be used for the first time in next month’s presidential primary election.
“This is not the first time the Board of Commissioners, and perhaps the Department of Community Affairs, has interfered in board decisions,” Alice O’Lenick, one of two Gwinnett Republican Party members, said as she read a prepared statement at the elections board meeting. “In my opinion, the county acted without respect nor with due authority in changing what this board had agreed upon.
“If others make decisions which are granted to the Board of Elections only, we may as well throw out all of the laws.”
For all elections held this year in Gwinnett, there will be 19 consecutive days of early voting, including two Saturdays and two Sundays. The issue is that, for at least the presidential primary elections in March, the county’s elections headquarters will be the only early voting site for the first seven days of early voting.
County officials have said this was the same early voting schedule used for last year’s MARTA referendum. They have also said this year’s elections plans represent an increase in early voting from the 2016 elections cycle.
But, Nash said, not every request that departments make for the budget can be fulfilled. She balked at the assertion that the Board of Commissioners had to give the elections board all of the money and early voting days it asked for.
“I’m having trouble following the idea that any kind of change to the request was a change because the request is just that, a request,” Nash said. “Until it goes through the review process, it’s not a budget.
“I’m having trouble understanding what led you to believe that everything that was in the request was moving forward.”
When Gwinnett voters go to the polls next month for the presidential primary, they will be using new voting machines which are being rolled out this year and are still in the process of arriving in some parts of the state.
When the Board of Commissioners approved the early voting schedule for the presidential primary — with only the headquarters branch being used during the first week of early voting — Commissioner Ben Ku said he agreed with only using one site during the first week.
“Given that we’re all experiencing new voting machines this year due to legislation, it’s good that we have one week to test (the machines) at one location before expanding to all of the satellite locations,” Ku said at the Feb. 4 commission meeting.
The plan is to eventually get up to 19 consecutive days of early voting at the headquarters and all satellite early voting sites by the general election in November.
“I would like to go on the record with a statement requesting the county implement the voting times and locations that were agreed upon in the 2020 budget proposal,” O’Lenick said. “The agreement was thoughtfully approved by this board and the agreement stipulated three weeks of (advance in-person) voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at headquarters and all satellite locations.”
One of the issues at play in the disagreement over early voting is the financial allocation for elections. The county’s elections office is part of the Gwinnett County Department of Community Affairs which, like all other county departments, must present budget requests to County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash and a citizens budget review committee in late August.
Those requests are considered when putting together the final budget proposal that goes to the Board of Commissioners in the fall for consideration. The Board of Commissioners makes the final decision on the county’s budget.
“The sole authority over elections is held by this board,” O’Lenick said. “This is supported by both state and county laws. Georgia Election Code 21-2-40 that the board is empowered with the powers and duties of the elections superintendent related to the conduct of primaries and elections.”
Stephen Day, one of two Gwinnett Democratic Party representatives on the elections board, said he shared O’Lenick’s feelings on the matter.
“To me, this is a communications issue more than an actual functional issue, the debate over whether or not to have whatever the early voting should be,” Day said. “The idea that the (elections) board was not involved in that in any way, shape or form, and that the people that are responsible for the board either weren’t informed, or were informed and didn’t communicate it with us is a failure, an administrative failure.
“You of all people, Mrs. Nash, who I hold in as high regard as anybody up here does, you know about management, you know about politics. Communications is a huge, key element of that and to not communicate with us in regards to that, I’ll just underscore what Alice said, is disrespectful and undermines the process we’re involved in.”
