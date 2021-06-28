Nearly four months after Kristi Royston told the Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections that she planned to step down from her position as election supervisor, the elections board has picked her replacement.
The elections board voted to hire Zach Manifold to be Gwinnett's new elections supervisor during a called meeting on Monday. The meeting was held virtually with the board members participating remotely.
Manifold is from Franklin County, Ohio — which is the Columbus area — and is expected to begin his new job as Gwinnett's elections supervisor in August, county Elections Board Chairwoman Alice O'Lenick said during the called meeting.
“Our decision to confirm Mr. Manifold as the new elections supervisor was a thoughtful one,” O’Lenick said in a statement after the meeting. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to this position, having served in various election administrative capacities — including leading a bipartisan staff of Democrats and Republicans to conduct a controversy free-election in Columbus.”
Royston announced her decision to leave Gwinnett County's elections division in a letter sent to the elections board in March. O'Lenick did not say exactly how many people applied for the supervisor position during the called meeting on Monday.
She did say, however, that, "Not surprisingly, with the reputation of our county, there was a high number of very high-level candidates that applied for this position."
Manifold was the Franklin County, Ohio elections board's interim director for several months in 2016, and had been one of nine applicants who submitted credentials last December to fill that job permanently, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
Manifold had overseen absentee voting in Franklin County from March 2015 until March 2019, and had been working in that county's Auditor's Office when he applied for its elections director job last year, according to news reports. Manifold was also an elections board member in Franklin County.
Gwinnett officials said Manifold had been the deputy chief of staff for external engagement in the Franklin County Auditor's Office, where he oversaw communications and community outreach, policy and strategic initiatives and consumer Services
Manifold earned a bachelor's degree in political science from The Ohio State University and served as a legislative aid to an unnamed member of Ohio's House of Representatives prior to getting involved in Franklin County government and elections.
He and his wife, Julia, have two children.
