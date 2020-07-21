To Summerour Middle School math teacher Jack Lin, the tipping point concerning Gwinnett County Public Schools' upcoming school year came last Thursday.
That was when more than two dozen speakers implored the county's school board at a board meeting to nix a plan to begin the year both in-person and online. At that meeting, however, several board members said they felt it was best to get students back in school.
Only one board member, Everton Blair, expressed outright opposition to that idea at the meeting.
"The board's response to our comments was 'We've decided,' and it felt like there wasn't going to be a change in their decision," Lin said. "We felt like we needed to do more because our lives and the lives of our students were on the line."
That "more" was a protest march down Old Peachtree Road to the school system's J. Alvin Wilbanks Instruction Support Center — the school district's central office — in Suwanee on Monday.
As Gwinnett County Public Schools officials announced they were making the switch to an online only start to the school year, the district's employees and parents were preparing to march to the administrative office and demand more from the district. The protesters had planned to demand the online only start, but after they got that from the school system before they even started walking, they continued to make their other key argument: equity for the school system's students and employees.
"We know that black and brown students, there's data to support that they don't perform as well as other subgroups," organizer and Camp Creek Elementary School teacher Shavaun Mincey said. "However, they can perform well if we have the correct professional learning in place: correct professional learning about digital practices, professional learning on cultural responsive teaching and professional learning on social and emotional learning.
"We also know that there are families that need devices (for digital learning). We did a great job of passing out devices (in the spring), but it was not a 1:1 ratio like Fulton County. Fulton County has a 1:1 ratio for all of its students. We do not have that and that's what we're asking for."
As the about 100 marchers departed from the Horizon Village Shopping Center in Suwanee, they did so silently as they held signs with slogans such as "1:1 Chromebooks, Equal Access 4 All" and "I deserve to live and so do my students. 100% digital learning."
As they got to the parking lot of the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instruction Support Center, however, they began chanting.
"What do we want," a chant leader shouted into a megaphone.
"Equity," the marchers shouted in response.
"When do we want it," the chant leader shouted back.
"Now," the marchers exclaimed in response.
As they marched through the parking lot, supporters who were waiting there in their cars began honking their horns. Some got out of their cars and cheered and waived signs as well.
As the marchers stopped in the parking lot to hear speeches, they celebrated the news that came down moments before the gathering began that the district would start the school year online only.
But that is not enough, educators who addressed the protesters said.
"The need for a viable internet connection and 1:1 devices for students throughout the district during digital learning is imperative," one Gwinnett teacher, Aireane Montgomery, told her fellow protesters. "We must make education equitable for all students."
Some educators pointed to philosophies espoused by the district, such as "The Promise of Gwinnett," but Mincey referenced one of the two slogans that were once emblazoned on a pair of water towers along Interstate 85: "Gwinnett is Great."
She made that reference to reiterate her belief that Gwinnett County Public Schools should provide a digital device to every student and internet access for all students.
"If neighboring major metro Atlanta counties can do it, then I believe we can," Mincey said. "If anyone else can, the great Gwinnett County can."
