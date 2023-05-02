Jon Valentine, director of the Gwinnett County Public Schools’ World Language and Dual Language Immersion Programs, has been awarded the Foreign Language Association of Georgia’s FLAG Administrative Support Award, it was announced in late April.

The award honors a Georgia administrator who has displayed strong support for world languages. Valentine oversees World Languages program development and support in 10 distinct languages and leads development and support for the district’s 10 elementary Dual Language Immersion programs in Spanish, French and Korean.

