A Gwinnett County volunteer, right, helps out at a mobile food distribution event in this undated photo. The county recently received the National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government's 2022 Innovation Program Award for the food distribution program.
Volunteers set up one of Gwinnett County's mobile food distribution events in this undated photo. The county recently received the National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government's 2022 Innovation Program Award for the food distribution program.
Photo: Gwinnett County
Photo: Gwinnett County
Photo: Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County's efforts to distribute food to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic has earned the county national recognition.
The National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government recently awarded its 2022 Innovation Program Award to Gwinnett for the county government's mobile food distribution program. The award is designed to recognize a city for county government for top volunteer management.
“It’s rewarding to play a key role in enhancing food security for Gwinnett residents, and we’re honored to receive this prestigious award,” Volunteer Gwinnett Manager Muriam Nafees said. “I also want to thank the dedicated community volunteers who helped make these critical food distribution efforts possible.”
The county began partnering with the Atlanta Community Food Bank in April 2020 to host weekly mobile food distribution events as a way to address food insecurity that had been made worse by the pandemic. Families in need could come by and pick up a box with up to 50 pounds of food per household.
County officials said they have distributed more than one million pounds of food through the distribution events since the pandemic reached Georgia in March 2020. As a result, 33,575 homes and 136,922 residents across the county have been able to get food through these events.
Volunteer Gwinnett officials said they still need volunteers to help with mobile food distribution events, quarterly mixed produce box distributions, WIC farmers markets, summer meals, senior meals and other initiatives that Volunteer Gwinnett is working on. Anyone who is interested in volunteering for these efforts can visit VolunteerGwinnett.net or send an email to VolunteerGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
