Residents walk along a trail at Little Mulberry Park in this undated photo. Gwinnett County officials announced on Thursday that the county's Parks and Recreation Division has received national accreditation for the first time in county history.
Residents walk along a trail at Little Mulberry Park in this undated photo. Gwinnett County officials announced on Thursday that the county's Parks and Recreation Division has received national accreditation for the first time in county history.
Gwinnett County's parks division has obtained national accreditation for the first time ever.
The county received accreditation from the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, also known as CAPRA, and the National Recreation and Park Association. The accreditation was presented to county officials during the National Recreation and Park Association Annual Conference earlier this month.
“CAPRA accreditation signals to our residents and stakeholders that Gwinnett Parks and Recreation is among the best of the best in our field,” Parks and Recreation Division Director Chris Minor said. “We have the best staff using the best practices to provide superior services to our residents and visitors.”
County officials said obtaining national accreditation puts Gwinnett among the "elite park and recreation agencies" in the U.S. CAPRA looks at an agency's overall operations, management and service to the community when making decisions on which agencies should receive accreditation. It also looks at whether an agency complies with CAPRA's standards concerning land, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services management and administration.
County officials said Gwinnett's Parks and Recreation Division showed documentation of all policies and procedures and demonstrated that it is complying with more than 150 accreditation standards.
“Earning this accreditation is a mark of distinction that reasserts our commitment to providing the highest quality services to our residents,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “I’m proud of our dedicated Parks and Recreation staff, who work daily to provide fun, safe and healthy recreational opportunities to nearly a million residents.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.