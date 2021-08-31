Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson told a citizens budget review committee Monday that her office wants to add prosecutors in 2022 to handle drug and gang cases as well as cases involving special victims such as children, female victims of sexual assault and the elderly.
Two of the DA's Office budget requests for 2022 include adding prosecutors and staff to the office's Special Victims Unit and Drug and Gang Task Force. She is also looking at raising salaries for her assistant district attorneys.
"We are challenged, but there is the opportunity to cover all areas of the office and retain attorneys across the board," Austin-Gatson said.
The request for the Special Victims Unit includes adding one assistant district attorney, one investigator and a vehicle for them to use, with the SVU decision package's total cost being $227,424. Similarly, Austin-Gatson wants to add one ADA, one investigator and one vehicle to the Drug and Gang Task Force for a total cost of $227,424.
Austin-Gatson said drug cases, for example, are being handled by doing what the office is legally allowed to do to go after people who sell drugs that lead to deaths. She said there were 820 drug overdoses in Gwinnett in 2020, with 117 of them resulting in a person's death.
"We presently have dealer prosecution cases indicted for felony murder," Austin-Gatson said.
There are three attorneys assigned to the Drug and Gang Task Force.
Meanwhile, Special Victims Unit Managing ADA Amy Ferguson told the budget review committee that the Special Victims Unit has four attorneys spread across 11 courtrooms. By comparison, Ferguson said the Fulton County DA's Office has 16 attorneys in its SVU while the DeKalb County's DA's Office has 13 attorneys in its SVU unit.
The SVU in Gwinnett handles cases involving children, adult women who were the victims of sexual assault and victims of elder abuse.
"Each of us have between three and four courtrooms assigned to us and a caseload of approximately more than 150 cases," Ferguson said. "The industry standard for special victims cases is between 50 and 60 cases."
Austin-Gatson's third budget request is to raise the salaries of 53 ADAs — including the two attorney positions she wants to add — to bring them up to bring them on par with similar positions elsewhere. This would cost nearly $1.03 million, according to the DA's office.
"We are competing with several of the large local districts and find ourselves in a bidding war for talent," Austin-Gatson said. "Gwinnett is the second most populous county in the state and in order to protect our county, we are asking for, in this budget, an increase in our Decision Package Three for salaries."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.