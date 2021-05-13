Gwinnett County residents can meet with District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson Friday night and find out what she is planning to do as the county's top prosecutor.
The DA will hold a town hall from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday to give a progress report on her first 100 days in office, as well as outline her vision for the office's future and answer residents questions. This includes talking about the DA Office's expanded victim services as well as its new pre-trial intervention and diversion program and Conviction Integrity Unit.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve and be accountable to questions and concerns of every Gwinnettian," Austin-Gatson said in a statement. "I will also take the opportunity to discuss our work already underway in the first 100 days and additional actions that will occur in the next few months.”
The event will be held in the auditorium at the Gwinnett Justice And Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
Seating in the auditorium is seat up to allow for social distancing so there will be limited first-come, first-served capacity. Residents who feel more comfortable watching virtually can watch the town hall and submit questions online through Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/GwinnettCountyDA.
Gwinnett County requires visitors where face masks in county facilities, such as GJAC.
