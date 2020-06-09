Gwinnett County businesses can apply for funding to help them recover from COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, county officials said.
The county has $20 million in federal CARES Act loans and grants that it can distribute to businesses. That includes $10 million in funding for loans and $10 million for grants that are available through the Gwinnett Small Business Assistance Program.
Business owners have until June 30 to apply for funding.
“The economic slowdown from the pandemic has taken a major toll on many of our small businesses, some of which were just getting on their feet when this hit,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash said. “The Gwinnett Small Business Assistance Program will provide vital financial resources that can help eligible companies survive until better times.”
Two vendors have been chosen to administer the loans and grants.
The grants program will be administered by W. Frank Newton Inc. and businesses can get up to $75,000 for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, utilities, inventory, equipment and other steps taken to respond to the pandemic.
"The grants would target small businesses that cannot access capital due to the businesses’ inability to meet minimum underwriting standards," county officials said. "To be eligible for a grant, the applicant would need to be a Gwinnett-based business in operation for more than one year, with up to 200 employees, and have active Secretary of State filings and organizational documents in good standing."
Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. will administer the loan program. The loans will range from $50,000 to $200,000 with principal and interest waived for the first nine months.
"The loans would help businesses reopen their doors with such needs as deep cleaning facilities, modifying facilities to accommodate ongoing social distancing, restocking inventory, marketing to their clients, and/or paying staff in advance of reopening and achieving revenue," county officials said.
"Applicants for the loans would need to be businesses with more than two years in operation with up to 500 employees, active Secretary of State filings and organizational documents in good standing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.