Gwinnett County officials have handed out $12.2 million in assistance in the third round of the county's COVID-19 Nonprofit Funding Opportunity Program awards.
The program uses CARES Act money from the federal government to help nonprofit groups that are providing relief to people who have been negatively affected by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two kinds of grants the program issues: Community Development Block Grants, also known as CDBGs, and Emergency Solution Grants.
There is money for two initiatives the county is undertaking included in the CDBG funds. One is $1 million for an economic development initiative aimed at helping small businesses that are providing COVID assistance. The other is $574,600 for a mental health initiative designed to connect Gwinnett County residents who have been affected by the pandemic with mental health resources in the community.
“We’re grateful that this funding allows us to lend a helping hand to nonprofits as they work to support our community through this difficult time,” said Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “By focusing the funds on these areas, we’ll be able to amplify the amount of help available to those who need it most.”
The Community Development Block Grants are designed to help groups enhance their community-based services. Meanwhile, the Emergency Solutions Grant is designed to help groups deal with homelessness needs.
The long list of recipients for the grants, which spanned two pages in paperwork that is available at bit.ly/3duZ6IM, includes groups such as: Rainbow Village; Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta; Sheltering Arms; Home of Hope - Gwinnett Children Shelter; Hope Clinic; the Salvation Army; H.O.P.E. Inc.; the Center for Pan Asian Community Services Inc.; the Partnership Against Domestic Violence; Lawrenceville Housing Authority; Lawrenceville Co-Op; the Asian American Resource Center; the Latin American Association; Hi-Hope Service Center; and the Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation.
County officials said any residents who need assistance can find community resources and rental assistance information by visiting GCGA.us/COVID19Resources and GCGA.us/RentalAssistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.