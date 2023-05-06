The No. 2 person in Gwinnett County's law department is planning to run for an open Superior Court judge's seat next year.

Tuwanda Rush Williams, who is the deputy county attorney, kicked off her campaign for a seat on the judicial bench on Friday. Williams will run in 2024 for the seat currently held by Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Karen Beyers, who is not seeking re-election.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

