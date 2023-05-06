The No. 2 person in Gwinnett County's law department is planning to run for an open Superior Court judge's seat next year.
Tuwanda Rush Williams, who is the deputy county attorney, kicked off her campaign for a seat on the judicial bench on Friday. Williams will run in 2024 for the seat currently held by Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Karen Beyers, who is not seeking re-election.
Williams will step down from her position with the county on May 17 to run for the office.
“Raising a family here in Gwinnett County and representing the elected and appointed officials and employees of Gwinnett County Government has been a blessing, and today I am seeking to take the next step in serving our community,” said Williams said in a statement. “I am asking Gwinnett County voters to support my campaign, centered on temperance, transparency and trust, as we work to ensure our community remains the best place in Georgia to live, work, and raise our families.”
Williams has been a longtime member of the county's law department, which represents the county government in legal matters. She joined the department in 2005 and has been a lawyer since 1992. Before she became the deputy county attorney in 2019, she served as a senior assistant county attorney in Gwinnett's law department for several years.
She worked in private practice and for the city of Atlanta prior to her time with Gwinnett County.
Williams earned her law degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo, according to the State Bar of Georgia. She also earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Syracuse University, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Williams was praised for her work as an attorney and in the community by friends.
“I have known Tuwanda since 2004, and I am proud to call Tuwanda a community leader and my friend," Lawrenceville City Councilwoman Marlene Taylor-Crawford said. "She is a difference maker who answers the call to service. Tuwanda is a woman of integrity, and she has earned the respect of the community.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
