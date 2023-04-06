A Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputy has been placed on administrative leave and is expected to be fired after he was involved in an accident while driving under the influence, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Gwinnett County Sheriffs Office said Master Deputy Sheriff Walter Pollock was on duty when the accident occurred. The Georgia State Patrol arrested Pollock and charged him with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and striking a fixed object. The GSP is continuing to investigate the accident.
No one was injured during the accident, according to the Sheriffs Office.
"He has been served with an intent to terminate and placed on administrative leave as the Georgia State Patrol are continuing their investigation," the Sheriffs Office said in a statement. "We want our community to know that we hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism.
"Pending the criminal investigation our Office of Professional Standards will conduct a full review as we are committed to ensuring that the outcome of the incident is in the public’s best interest."
