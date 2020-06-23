The Gwinnett County Sheriffs Office played a role in the arrest of a woman accused of being involved in the Wendy's restaurant fire where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police earlier this month.
The Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit located Natalie White after an investigation into her whereabouts. White was wanted for arson in connection with the burning of the Wendy's on University Avenue in Atlanta.
The fugitive unit's information lead to White being arrested by U.S. Marshals at an office building in Fulton County on Tuesday.
"Good things happen when great law enforcement officers coordinate their efforts and work together to apprehend dangerous suspects who pose a threat to our communities," sheriff's office officials said in a statement. "We appreciate the professionalism and dedication of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service, as well as the efforts of Atlanta Fire Rescue for working this investigation."
The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department had made White the focus of its investigation into the suspected arson at the Wendy's, according to Gwinnett sheriff's officials. Warrants for White's arrest on first degree arson charges were filed by the fire department over the weekend.
The Wendy's was destroyed by fire on June 13, one day after Brooks was killed during an altercation with Atlanta police.
The Gwinnett Sheriff's Office deferred additional questions about White's arrest to the Atlanta fire department.
