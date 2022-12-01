A Snellville teen has been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred in early October at a basketball court in the Lawrenceville area.

Shamuel Benjamin, 18, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Lawrenceville resident Timothy Buchanan, 17. Gwinnett sheriff's deputies arrested Benjamin on Wednesday.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.