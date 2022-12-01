A Snellville teen has been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred in early October at a basketball court in the Lawrenceville area.
Shamuel Benjamin, 18, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Lawrenceville resident Timothy Buchanan, 17. Gwinnett sheriff's deputies arrested Benjamin on Wednesday.
Buchanan was shot at a neighborhood basketball court on Mariray Court on the afternoon of Oct. 2. At the time, police said the teen had already died from his wounds before officers arrived.
Gwinnett Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter said investigators believe drugs may have been a factor in the shooting.
"Over the course of the investigation, detectives developed reason to believe that both parties met to conduct a drug transaction," Richter said.
Anyone has information about the murder can call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220079761.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
