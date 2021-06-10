Gwinnett County deputies announced Thursday that they have located and arrested a man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred in unincorporated Lawrenceville in March.
Deputies from the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit arrested Lawrenceville resident Walter Hill, 28, in DeKalb County with help from U.S. Marshals on Wednesday. Hill faces two felony murder and two aggravated assault charges in connection with the deaths of Darius Myles, 28, and Christopher Smith, 23, on March 26.
Myles and Smith were killed at their home on Oxford Hall Drive, which is near the intersection of Five Forks Trickum Road and Sugarloaf Parkway. Gwinnett Police said at the time that the pair had each been shot at least once, but a motive was not known at the time.
Hill was being held in the Gwinnett County without bond on Thursday.
