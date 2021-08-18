After a months-long search, a man wanted by Gwinnett officials as well as neighboring and federal lawn enforcement in connection with several hijackings has been arrested, according to the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office.
The Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit arrested Sergio Javontae Wilkerson, who faces three counts of hijacking a motor vehicle, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of armed robbery, and four counts of participation in gang activity.
"The crime spree began in early December 2020 with three vehicle hijackings dispersed in Gwinnett County," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco, said. "The extensive 8-month investigation lead the GCSO Fugitives Unit to Lithonia where he was safely arrested with the assistance of the Dekalb County Sheriff Fugitive Unit on Aug. 13, 2021."
In addition to being wanted in Gwinnett, Wilkerson was also wanted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshal's office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Wilkerson is currently being held in the Gwinnett County jail and bond was not granted for any of the 15 charges that he faces.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
