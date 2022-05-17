Gwinnett County deputies with the Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Unit recently captured a man wanted in a murder that occurred a year ago at a hookah lounge near Lawrenceville.
The Sheriff's Office announced it had taken Deavian Jasiri-Teeir Netters into custody. Netters had been wanted for more than a year in connection with the murder of Shaquon Mckensey, who was shot and killed at the Mirza Hookah Lounge on April 24, 2021.
"After one year as a fugitive of justice, Fugitive Investigators determined that Netters was back in Gwinnett County," Sheriff's Office Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said. "Due to the severity of Netters' charges and his previous history with law enforcement, Georgia State Patrol S.W.A.T. assisted with executing the search warrant at the residence."
Netters faces felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges. He is the second person to be arrested on a murder charge in connection with Mckensey's death.
Last summer, U.S. Marshals announced the arrest of Julian Netters on murder and aggravated assault charges in Memphis, Tenn. Marshals also arrested Josiah Netters, who was wanted on a carjacking charge in Gwinnett, and Chanty Netters-Brown, who was charged with accessory after the fact, at the same time that Julian Netters was arrested.
As for Deavian Netters, Castiblanco said he didn't give up easily.
"Upon initial contact with the house, Netters attempted to flee out the back of the house and was confronted by other officers causing Netters to return inside," she said. "He surrendered shortly after."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.