Gwinnett deputies arrest man wanted as suspect in fatal shooting near Snellville

Gwinnett County deputies in the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit have arrested a man wanted on murder and other charges.
Sheriff's Office officials announced on Friday that Tucker resident Nery Molina-Gallegos, 20, was arrested Tuesday on the charges, which stem from the Sept. 19 murder of Pascual Jose Sarabia in the Snellville area. Sarabia was killed in a shooting incident.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said Molina-Gallegos was arrested in Norcross with help from the Sheriff's Office Uniform Warrants division as well as Gwinnett police. He is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.
Molina-Gallegos faces charges of felony murder, aggravated battery and three counts of aggravated assault.
"Sheriff Keybo Taylor appreciates the diligent work done by deputies and the police department in safely apprehending this suspect," Castiblanco said.
Gwinnett police previously said Sabaria was found with a gunshot wound to his torso inside a residence on Forrest Bend Lane in the Snellville area shortly after 2 a.m. on Sept. 19.
They did not identify a possible motive for the shooting.
Molina-Gallegos was the second murder suspect picked up by the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit in less than a week. The unit arrested Anthony Duane Anderson, who was wanted on charges from an unrelated murder, on Sept. 24.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
