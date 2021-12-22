Law enforcement officials arrested a Charlesburg man this past weekend on charges that he killed a rapper from the Houston area who was fatally shot on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County during NBA All-Star Game week back in March.
James Edward Thomas, 34, was arrested by Gwinnett County deputies who were assisted by Atlanta police and U.S. Marshals at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 18. Gwinnett Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco, said Thomas was wanted in the March 5 murder of Sugar Land, Texas resident Corey Detiege, a rapper who was also known under his performing name, Chucky Trill.
"Thomas was located at the Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta," Castiblanco said. "The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshalls, and the Atlanta Police Department apprehended Thomas while he was exiting the airplane."
Thomas was arrested on a malice murder charge and four counts of Aggravated Assault. He is being held in the Gwinnett County jail without bond on those charges.
Gwinnett police previously said Detiege was traveling south on I-85 when he was shot near Jimmy Carter Boulevard in the early morning hours of March 5. Police officials said they responded to a call about shots fired on the interstate and found Detiege, with at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle that was stopped on the roadway.
Detiege was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injury. At the time of his death, Houston news outlets reported he had been in the Atlanta area for the NBA All-Star Game, which took place at State Farm Arena two days after the rapper's death.
