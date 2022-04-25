Gwinnett County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man who had fled to Texas, and later returned to Georgia, after Lawrenceville Police filed child molestation charges against him.
Lawrenceville police charged Lawrenceville resident Alberto Luna Alvarez, 64, with two counts of child molestation and two counts of aggravated child molestation by sodomy last November. There was also an outstanding bench warrant for his arrest.
"Lawrenceville Police Department swore out the warrants for his arrest after the victim came forward regarding the recurring crime," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said.
Investigators and deputies with the Fugitive Unit learned about Alvarez fleeing to Texas as they investigated the case.
Gwinnett County Jail records show Alvarez was booked into the county's detention center on April 6.
"Upon his return to Georgia, he was apprehended," Castiblanco said. "He is housed in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond."
Jail records show this is not the first time Alvarez has been arrested in Gwinnett, but it is the first time he's been arrested for crimes of a sexual nature or crimes against children. His previous arrests were for driving with an expired tag and no proof of insurance in 2003, as well as failure to appear in court in 2000.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
