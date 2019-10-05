Gwinnett residents interested in becoming correctional officers are invited to attend a job fair that the county's Department of Corrections will hold later this week.
The job fair will be held Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Department of Corrections headquarters, which is located at 750 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville. The department is looking to fill correctional officer and correctional officer senior positions during the fair.
"There are multiple phases in the hiring process, and this event will expedite the process by giving candidates the opportunity to complete phase one," county officials said in s statement. "The job fair will include a facility tour, background processing, a behavior personal assessment device and interview boards."
Anyone who intends to participate in the job fair is encouraged to apply online beforehand at www.gccorrections.com. After an application is fully filled out online, the applicant will receive an email with additional instructions.
Applicants are warned that, due to security at the facility where the job fair will be held, cell phones and other personal items can not be brought inside.
County officials said the jobs come with benefits, paid training, educational incentives, career advancement and tuition reimbursement.
Anyone who has questions about the application and process, job qualifications or the positions themselves can contact Lt. A. Henderson at either Audrey.Henderson@gwinnettcounty.com or 678-407-6010.