The news on Thursday that U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was dropping her bid to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president was both bad and good news to Duluth resident Susan Clymer.
Clymer was a big Warren supporter so it wasn’t news she was happy to hear. At the same time, however, the major shrinking of the presidential field that occurred over the last week gives Clymer more time to focus on local races in Georgia — which is another aspect of politics that is important to her.
“While I’m in mourning about Elizabeth — I really loved her authenticity and the whole nine yard — I’m relieved that we’re now at two-person, or at least narrower, race,” Clymer said. “Because of the presidential race, and the Trump tweets, it sucks the oxygen out of people’s breathing of politics and it makes it hard to focus. We have so many amazing races here in Gwinnett and also have an important Senate race ... (but) people really aren’t focused on that. They’re so focused on the presidential primary.
“I guess in a practical sense, I’m relieved because ... I think other people can now have more bandwidth to look at other races.”
In the span of six days, Gwinnett County Democrats saw their options for president drop by five candidates — just as early voting for the March 24 presidential preference primary began this past week.
Warren and fellow U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer dropped out between Feb. 29 and March 5.
It is now essentially a two-man race between former Vice-President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is also still in the race, but she trails Biden and Sanders significantly in the delegate count.
“I think there’s a lot of grief going around right now and folks are trying to gather their thoughts about how they feel and what they want to do,” said Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairwoman Bianca Keaton, who is officially staying neutral due to her position in the party.
“I see a lot of Warren supporters online, trying to figure out where they want to go. Is it going to be Biden? Is it going to be Bernie?”
Snellville resident Antonio Molina has been leaning toward Biden for a few months, but kept an open mind about other candidates who he thought might also be viable nominees. He is now being more open about his support for the former vice-president, however.
Molina said he sees the contraction of the field as a good thing.
“You’re reducing the number of ways that you’re going to split the vote,” Molina said. “It really is a two-person race and I think it’s Biden’s race to lose now.”
But, Biden and Sanders will have to win over the Gwinnett Democrats who had planned to support other candidates.
Bloomberg and Warren had each been making some inroads in Gwinnett already. Each had opened an office in the county. Warren held a rally in the county in February 2019 and, before Super Tuesday, her campaign had announced events that would have taken place in Buford this weekend if she had not dropped out.
Keaton said she is looking to see how Biden and Sanders treat Gwinnett as Georgia’s primary approaches.
“I’m waiting for these folks who are vying for votes to show up in Gwinnett,” she said. “That’s pretty much been my stance. Not that I won’t vote for them in the general (election), but I do want to see our presidential candidates demonstrate that they understand the importance of Gwinnett for all the federal implications that exist here.”
Although Gwinnett had been solidly Republican since the 1980’s, it was won by Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and Stacey Abrams in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election. Democrats also flipped several seats in Gwinnett 2018.
Warren even said “Gwinnett is the future” when she visited Lawrenceville in February 2019.
All of that makes Gwinnett a target that the Democratic Party’s remaining presidential candidates should pay attention to, according to Keaton.
“Gwinnett (is) a big contributor to the stakes,” she said.
Keaton said an organizer for Biden’s campaign did reach out to her on Thursday as the campaign begins ramping up its efforts in Georgia.
“We had a nice little chat,” she said. “I’m waiting to find out when he’s coming and what that visit is going to look like.”
As for the choice Gwinnett Democrats have to make now that their options have thinned out, Keaton said their decision could — at least in part — be shaped by who they voted for in 2016 when it was Sanders and Hillary Clinton fighting for the party’s presidential nomination.
Clinton won Gwinnett with 66.24% of the vote in the March 1, 2016 Democratic Party presidential preference primary, earning 18,787 more votes than Sanders got in that election.
“I expect a lot of those people to probably go in Biden’s direction because the Hillary voters might tend to Biden voters,” she said. “If they voted for Bernie (in 2016), and maybe they were on Elizabeth Warren’s team, they’re (maybe) back in the Bernie camp.”
Clymer said that she had not had the chance to vote before Warren dropped out because she was planning a fundraiser for U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Riggs Amico this past week. After Warren dropped out, Clymer said she did go cast her ballot, and voted for Biden.
But that doesn’t mean she is opposed to Sanders being the nominee if that is how things shake out in the end.
“I went ahead and voted for Biden, but I’ll support either one (as the nominee),” Clymer said.
But Keaton echoed Clymer in saying that the loss of some of the candidates that Democrats may have preferred should not be a cause for despair because there are local elections that are also coming up.
Keaton also said the focus will continue to be on defeating President Donald Trump in November.
“We’ve got to get focused,” Keaton said. “We’ve got this.”
