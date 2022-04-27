Gwinnett County Democrats are mourning the death of the man who broke barriers as the local party's first Black chairman and nearly stopped County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash's bid for a final term of office.
The county's Democratic Party announced on Wednesday the death of former party chairman Jim Shealey. Party officials said Shealey had died earlier in the week.
Shealey was a former Akron City Councilman who moved to Gwinnett County and got involved in local politics. He was served as the county party's chairman until 2016, becoming the first African-American to hold that post.
"Jim Shealey’s passing this week leaves a real hole in our Gwinnett Democratic Family," party leaders said in a statement on Wednesday. "He never forgot the call to public service or that no matter how long 'the arc of history bends towards justice.' ”
In 2016, Shealey helped lay the groundwork for the Blue Wave that would move through Gwinnett County during the 2018 and 2020 election cycles by challenging Nash in the county commission chairman's race in 2016.
Shealey was the first — and only — person to mount a challenge to a re-election bid by Nash. He got 47.3% of the votes cast.
"He even stepped in when no one else would step forward, becoming the first African-American to run for the Gwinnett County Commission (chairman) ... where he surprised many by almost winning," Gwinnett Democratic Party officials said in their statement on Shealey's death.
His narrow loss to Nash came in the same year that Hillary Clinton became the first Democratic Party presidential nominee, since Jimmy Carter in 1976, to win Gwinnett County.
At the time of Shealey's loss in 2016, he predicted a Democrat would be elected to lead the county commission in 2020 if Republicans did not do something to address transportation.
“If they don’t make a change as far as transportation and doing things a little differently, then they’re going to be out of there in the next cycle,” Shealey said after his 2016 election loss.
His prediction came true when Nicole Love Hendrickson became the first Democrat elected as county commission chairwoman since the early 1980s, and the first African-American ever elected to the post, in 2020, just over a year after a referendum on Gwinnett joining MARTA failed.
After his tenure as the Gwinnett County Democratic Party's chairman ended, Shealey became active in the Gwinnett Chapter of the Democratic Party of Georgia's African-American Caucus. He had been the caucus' vice-chairman.
"He was a friend and advisor to all of us in the Gwinnett Democratic Party whether we were activists, elected officials, candidates or newcomers," Gwinnett Democratic Party officials said. "He kept the faith. He carried the torch. He finished the race. He will be missed."
Former Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairwoman Bianca Keaton fondly remembered Shealey in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning. Keaton followed in Shealey's steps two years after his tenure as party chairman ended, and became the first Black woman to lead the party.
Keaton called leading a political party is a "test" and she said Shealey counseled her on how to thrive in the job.
"My heart sits heavy today. And it probably will for a while," Keaton said. "We don't say thank you enough to the Jim Shealeys of the world who lift the boat while the world mocks your faith and courage to be the change we wish to see."
Penny Bernath, who has long been involved in Gwinnett County Democratic circles, said on Facebook that Shealey was a "good man with a servant’s heart," adding that he "gave fearlessly."
"We Gwinnett Democrats were lucky to have him at the helm, and later as a wise voice and calming presence," Bernath wrote. "With all his troubles, he was still giving, and leading fearlessly. I never fully understood him until one particularly stormy meeting when it was raining cats and dogs, he literally rose from his chair and became a quick bolt of lightning, which stopped the storm cold, and then he calmly sat back down, and the rain eased up a little."
But, Shealey was more than political party leader. He had also served as a coach and people who played football under his leadership were also remembering him.
Some of his former players were also remembering him on social media this week, recalling how he had faith in them and inspired them throughout their lives.
Funeral plans were not immediately available on Wednesday.
