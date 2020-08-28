The Gwinnett County Democratic Party launched a nearly $200,000 campaign on Thursday to drive voter turnout and protect voting rights during the build up to the general election in November.
The Gwinnett Coordinated Campaign is designed to bolster turnout by Democratic Party voters in Gwinnett. The local party will invest in digital advertising, digital organizing and line up voter protection observers to work at every polling location in the county.
“President (Donald) Trump and his administration have attacked the very foundations of American democracy and the people of Gwinnett have had enough,” Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairwoman Bianca Keaton said in a statement.
“With this year’s Gwinnett Coordinated Campaign, Democrats are committing to make unprecedented, targeted investments to capitalize on the groundswell of support our party has seen over the last few elections and flip Georgia and the White House blue.”
The goal of the new campaign is to drive a high enough Democratic vote turnout in Gwinnett to potentially tip Georgia toward the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in the general election.
Gwinnett County has been viewed by some pollsters as being key in determining whether Trump or Biden wins Georgia in this fall's presidential election. A Monmouth University polls labeled Gwinnett as one of the swing counties in Georgia it projects could help swing the state to Biden.
No Democratic Party presidential candidate has won Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992. His wife, Hillary, narrowly won Gwinnett in the 2016 presidential election, and Stacey Abrams, who was the Democratic Party's nominee for governor in 2018, won the county by an even wider margin although both women failed to capture a statewide victory.
At the same time, the Gwinnett County Democratic Party is eyeing flipping several local seats that Republicans have held for decades, including county commission chairman, county commission Districts 1 and 3, county school board districts 1 and 3, sheriff, district attorney and tax commissioner.
If Democrats flip just one seat on the commission and just one seat on the county's school board, then they will gain control of both boards. Democrats already hold two seats on each of the five-member boards.
"This election year, the road to the White House and building a better America runs through Gwinnett County," said Nicole Love Hendrickson, the Democratic Party nominee for county commission chairman. "The Gwinnett Coordinated Campaign is a recognition of the importance of our community in the fight for the soul of our country. I am excited for this initiative and I plan on working tirelessly between now and November to realize its goal of turning out voters and protecting our sacred right to vote."
Gwinnett native Keith Mason said, “The future of America is in Gwinnett County. Its diverse economic and community strengths, along with its longtime education and infrastructure leadership, make it ground zero for this election. I am happy to support the Gwinnett Coordinated Campaign that will help ensure a free, fair, complete and accurate election process for Gwinnett voters during this critical time.”
