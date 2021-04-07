The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office announced this week that it is one of two DA's offices in Georgia that has received certification for having policies that govern uses of force, no-knock warrants, de-escalation and medical care for suspects.
The certification is available from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police as well as the U.S. Department of Justice under the Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities that former President Donald Trump issued last summer.
“These certification standards ensure accountability and that our officers and investigators uphold the duty to intervene when they witness excessive force,” said Deputy Chief Investigator Curtis Clemons.
The certification means the DA's office follows use of force standards, such as barring the use of chokeholds and having policies and procedures in place regarding the use of no-knock warrants, de-escalation techniques and providing medical care to suspects in a crime when it is needed.
The DA's office is eligible to get discretionary federal grants that it qualifies for by having the certification. It obtained the certification in February.
