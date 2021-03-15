Family members and friends of homicide victims can now get support from the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office through Zoom.
The DA's Office Victim Witness Program will begin offering its virtual Survivors of Homicide Victims Support Group on Tuesday night. The plan is to keep it going through June 8, with meetings held on Zoom every other Tuesday.
“The sudden or unexpected loss of a loved one can have a tremendous effect on those who knew the victim,” victim advocate and group co-facilitator Heather Brooks said. “The goal of the group is to offer a safe and supportive environment for survivors to meet others who have experienced a similar loss while on their healing journey.”
The virtual support group is an effort to continue services that were disrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Victim Witness Program was launched last April, but couldn't do in-person programs as the pandemic ground the court system, and almost every other facet of life, to a halt.
During the pandemic, however, the use of Zoom, a tool to let groups conduct virtual meetings without any of the participants having to leave their homes, began to rise. It is now going to he used to help the loved ones of homicide victims.
“We wanted to continue to provide a space for our group members to share their stories and learn healthy ways to cope with their grief,” Brooks said.
This week's meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. While the group will meet virtually this spring, the hope among officials at the DA's Office is that they might be able to resume in-person group meetings in the fall. Brooks said the safety of group members is a priority that will have to be taken into account before a decision is made about the fall.
The group will be open to family and friends of homicide victims from anywhere in Georgia. The DA's Office sent out a notification through the Prosecuting Attorney's Council newsletter to let victim witness advocates from other DA offices as well as Solicitor General's Offices know about the virtual offering.
“Our hope is to serve as many survivors as we can through the new virtual platform,” victim advocate and group co-facilitator Pauline Anderson said.
Anyone who is interested in participating in the virtual group should send a message to DASupportGroup@GwinnettCounty.com. They can also call Brooks at 770-822-8396 if they have any questions about the group.
