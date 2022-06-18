If there was one sentiment attendees at the Daily Post's Generations Expo expressed time and again on Saturday, it was that they appreciated being able to talk to representatives of organizations that dealt with seniors and senior health in person rather than over the telephone.
The 8th annual expo, which highlights health and quality of life for people ages 50 and older, was held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville on Saturday. About 70 vendors — ranging from senior living communities to insurance and health care providers as well as the Gwinnett Stripers, Gwinnett County government and Gwinnett County Public Schools — had representatives on hand to talk to attendees.
"It's very informative and you actually get to see somebody instead of talking to somebody on the phone," said Snellville resident Velma Brown, who attends the Generations Expo every year. "It's hard to reach people over the phone so I like the face-to-face interaction, and if you have questions or anything, you're free to ask and you're walking at your own pace."
Attendees at the Generations Expo had plenty of places to go to learn about their health during the event. The expo's presenting sponsors were Northeast Georgia Health System, Clover Health and Publix.
Some participating vendors offered services such as free skin cancer screenings, free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, blood pressure screenings, free COVID-19 home test kits, ultra sound vein checks, massage bed stretches, free spinal exams and free peripheral artery screenings.
"The great thing about this show is that we have such great services offered by our vendors that (attendees) come and spent a good chunk of their day here because they can have one-on-ones with people that they have questions for that (they haven't been) allowed to do that with because of COVID," said Janet McCray, the director of major accounts and digital sales for Southern Community Newspapers Inc., which is the Daily Post's parent company.
Although Brown is an annual attendee at Generations Expo, she said she still learned some new information at this year's event.
"I found out Emory has a vein program," she said. "That was interesting."
Meanwhile, Lawrenceville resident Margaret Cofield said this was the first time she had attended the expo. She attended the event with her 82-year-old mother, Mary Jane Cofield, and said it provided her with a wealth of information.
Like Brown, Margaret Cofield said it was helpful to talk to vendors in person at the event rather than trying to get them on the telephone.
"It's been very informative actually," she said. "I've learned some information on services to help with my mother ... Some of the advanced directives and some of the care agencies (information was particularly helpful)."
Some vendors said it was equally beneficial for them to have a chance to talk to people face to face.
"To be able to present that first impression is always great," said Julia Westover, the director of sales and marketing for the Sheridan at Eastside, which was one of the sponsors for the expo. "I think the biggest feedback we get all of the time is, 'We receive your flyers,' because we do a lot of mailers and they're like 'Oh, we recognize you.'
"So, it's nice to be seen and recognized at a community event ... We love being to be out in the public again (after the pandemic)."
Iris Hidalgo, an insurance broker with Clover Health, said she received a lot of questions from attendees about signing up for Medicare coverage if they are disabled or over 65.
"The questions have been about what they need to do when they turn 65," Hidalgo said.
And, the Northeast Georgia Health System tables were busy as well. The hospital system had booths for its hospice care, Heart Institute, physicians group and Respecting Choices advance directive programs at the expo.
Stella Randolph, a resident medical assistant at Northeast Georgia's Heart Institute, said it's particularly important to talk to seniors about heart health because of issues they may face as they get older.
"A lot of questions we've been getting today have been (from) people who haven't had recent testing," Randolph said. "They had heart issues in the past, but then they've kind of been letting it go, so the questions I've been getting today is how they can follow up, what services do we offer, do we offer preventative care prior to the patient having an event — and yes, we do. We also have preventative services specifically geared toward women."
And, Northeast Georgia advance care planning manager Libby Dunahoo said she has talked to attendees about advance directive planning, which outlines what doctors should do if a person arrives at the hospital while unconscious or otherwise incapacitated. They handed out Plan in a Can kits outlining what to keep together and carry with a patient to the hospital.
"People really respond to this," Dunahoo said. "We've had a lot of people who said, 'Wow, this is going to be so helpful for myself, my parents. Wow, I never thought of this,' or 'It's such a great idea.' "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.