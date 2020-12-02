The Gwinnett Daily Post and Live Healthy Gwinnett will host the final Gwinnett County Community Health Fair of the year Saturday at Lenora Park in Snellville.
The health fair will run from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. and will include free health screenings and health information along with give-aways. The LifeSouth Blood Mobile will also present.
The fist 50 attendees will receive a ticket to the Fernbank Museum of Natural History and the first 200 in attendance will receive a goody bag.
Attendees are also asked to bring non-perishable food items. For every three items donated, attendees will be entered to win a $300 cosmetic/fragrance basket from BELK Snellville Pavillion and two tickets to PBR — the Pro Bull Riders event coming to Gwinnett in January.
