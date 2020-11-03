Saturday’s Gwinnett County Community Health Fair will give participants the chance for free flu shots in addition other free health screenings.
The health fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bogan Park, which is located at 2723 N Bogan Rd NE in Buford. There is free entry, and more than 25 local health and wellness vendors will be on hand.
The health fair is a partnership between the Gwinnett Daily Post, Live Healthy Gwinnett, and Gwinnett County Parks & Rec and is presented by The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Physician’s Group.
Lifesouth will also be present, giving attendees a chance to donate blood. The Holistic Health Center will provide free chair massages and the Gwinnett County Fire Department is offering free blood pressure checks.
The flu shots are free while supplies last.
Attendees are also asked to bring non-perishable food items. For every three items donated, attendees will be entered to win a $300 cosmetic/fragrance basket from BELK Mall of Georgia!
The first 50 attendees receive a ticket to Fernbank Museum of Natural History and a ticket to Belk Mall of Georgia Charity Days, held Nov. 13-15. The first 200 attendees receive a goody bag.
