The Daily Post is teaming up with Live Healthy Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation to co-host a Gwinnett Health Fair and Back-To-School All About Kids Expo from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bogan Park, which is located at 2723 N. Bogan Road in Buford.
The event will include giveaways. The first 300 kids who show up at the event will get Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta string backpacks that will be filled with gifts from event sponsors and vendors.
The event will include health screenings, free COVID vaccines, a LifeSouth blood drive, a Building Babies Brains early children’s learning area, family fun activities, activities for kids and face painting. GUIDE Inc. will also present seminars on how to spot signs of depression in kids during the event.
Among the free health screenings will be EMPOWER-PAD peripheral artery disease screenings that will look for blockages in a person’s arteries.
Kona Ice, Tradewinds Coffee and Swirl Funnel Cakes will be at the event as well.
The event is free to attend and families can register in advance, but registration is not required. Families can register by visiting www.gwinnetthealthfairs.com if they choose to do so.
Sponsors for the event include Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Northeast Georgia Health System, Publix, Clover Health and Jackson EMC.
