The Gwinnett Daily Post earned three first-place honors in the Georgia Press Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, including top honors for Page One design, best Sports section and education writing.
The Daily Post, which won 15 awards overall, also earned a general excellence designation, placing third in that category. The awards were handed out Friday night during the GPA’s annual convention held at Jekyll Island.
Senior reporter Curt Yeomans placed first in education reporting and also won third-place honors for business writing, feature writing and for best photo gallery on the web.
Kristen Hansen placed second for headline writing, Sports Editor Will Hammock placed third for best Sports photo and Taylor Denman (education writing) and Chamian Cruz (breaking news) also earned third-place honors.
In addition to placing first for layout and design, the Daily Post placed second for both local news coverage and Community Service. The paper also placed second in the Best Website category and earned a second-place award for its Lifestyles coverage.
The Daily Post competes in Division A, for papers with a circulation of 8,000 or more.
The Brunswick News won the General Excellence Award in Division A, while the Valdosta Daily Times earned the General Excellence Award in Division B and the Walton Tribune placed first in Division C. The Valdosta Daily Times also won the prestigious Freedom of Information Award for the fourth time in five years.
