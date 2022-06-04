The Gwinnett Daily Post earned four first-place honors in the Georgia Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest, including top honors for local news coverage, Page One design and education writing.
The Daily Post, which won 14 awards overall, also earned a general excellence designation, placing third in that category. The awards were handed out Friday night during the GPA’s annual convention held at Jekyll Island.
Senior reporter Curt Yeomans placed first in education reporting and placed first and second for best news photo. He also earned third-place honors for business writing.
Kristen Hansen placed second for headline writing and the Daily Post staff also earned a third-place honor in that category. Sports Editor Will Hammock placed third for both best sports coverage and best sports feature story and Dale Zanine placed second for best sports feature story.
In addition to placing first for local news coverage and Page One design, the Daily Post also placed third for layout and design and for best website.
The Daily Post competes in Division A, for papers with a circulation of 8,000 or more.
The Brunswick News won the General Excellence Award in Division A, while the Valdosta Daily Times earned the General Excellence Award in Division B and the Walton Tribune placed first in Division C. The Augusta Press won the prestigious Freedom of Information Award for the fourth time in five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.