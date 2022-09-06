Gwinnett County is on track to potentially meet or surpass the number of fentanyl-related deaths that were seen in the county last year, according to District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson.
The number of fentanyl-related deaths seen in the county is a statistic that popped up during the DA's presentation to a budget Citizens Review Team last week, but was overshadowed by budget requests that were being made.
So far this year, Gwinnett has seen 97 deaths this year that are either confirmed to be related to fentanyl-use or are awaiting confirmation that fentanyl was involved.
In comparison, Gwinnett had 196 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021, according to officials at the District Attorney's Office.
"We're probably going to exceed those (cases from 2021)," DA's Office Deputy Chief Investigator Curtis Clemons said.
The breakdown of fentanyl-related deaths in 2022 is 59 confirmed cases and 38 cases where investigators suspect fentanyl was involved but are awaiting confirmation from toxicology tests. And, Clemons said those were the stats as of Aug. 1, with five months left in the year.
Fentanyl has long been an issue that law enforcement, prosecutors and health officials have struggled to curb. It is a synthetic opioid that is considered very powerful with only a small amount, less than the size of a penny, capable of producing an overdose.
Austin-Gatson said it is often mixed in with other drugs.
"A lot of people don't purposely buy fentanyl," she said. "They think they're getting Percocet or some other type (of) drugs and it's laced with fentanyl. That's what kills them."
The DA also said there are some people who actually want fentanyl mixed in because the danger makes it seem more thrilling for them.
"Some people, I've been told, when they find out sometimes that somebody has died and they're like 'Oh, this is really good stuff,'" Austin-Gatson said. "I'm like, 'Oh my God' ... (They think) it's really good stuff if somebody is dead."
Clemons added, "They want a stronger high so they lace it with fentanyl."
State health officials raised warning flags earlier this year that Georgia was seeing a sharp rise in fentanyl-related overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the Georgia Department of Public Health said the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths that were seen in the state between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021 was 106.2% higher than the number seen between May 2019 and April 2020.
"It's hitting a lot of people's homes," Austin-Gatson said. "We had one town hall, and we had Navigate Recovery come out and they brought out a lot of the people that have been impacted.
"And, it's so sad when you see parents that lost their sons, lost their daughters (because of) fentanyl overdoses."
The DA added that the million dollar question facing law enforcement, prosecutors and public health officials concerning fentanyl right now is, "What can we do to stop it?"
The DA's Office has been trying new approaches to tackling overdoses, including prosecuting drug dealers who sell drugs that result in someone dying from an overdose.
In a first for Gwinnett, the Da's office secured a murder conviction last year against a dealer who had sold heroin laced with fentanyl and carfentanyl to a Grayson man in 2019. The Grayson man died from the lethal combination of the drugs.
The dealer received a life sentence.
Austin-Gatson said her office has about four more cases coming up against drug dealers.
