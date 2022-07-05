Gwinnett County prosecutors are expected to take something of a nuanced approach to handling abortion cases, deciding on an individual basis wether to pursue prosecution in a specific case, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision means decisions on whether a woman can get an abortion being handed to individual states. That means Georgia's heart beat bill, which bans abortions after a fetal heart beat can be detected — roughly six weeks into the pregnancy — is expected to go into effect.
But, Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said her office does not have the resources to prosecute every abortion case that could come up in a county of nearly 1 million residents. As a result, some abortion cases may not be prosecuted in Gwinnett.
"What we're going to do is consider cases as they come, on a case-by-case basis," Austin-Gatson said. "But, as a whole, we know as a DA's office that we have limited resources, and then we have our own discretion on cases that we prosecute. So, that is our position."
While Austin-Gatson is pledging to handle abortion cases on an individual basis, however, she was one of about 90 prosecutors across the nation who signed a statement from Fair and Just Prosecution in which the could said it would not prosecute such cases.
Seven of the prosecutors who signed the statement are from Georgia. In addition to Austin-Gatson, the other Georgia prosecutors who signed the statement include the DAs from DeKalb, Chatham and Douglas counties as well as the Macon, Augusta and Athens-based Western judicial circuits.
The prosecutors argue they have discretion on whether to pursue cases.
"Not all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion," the group said in a statement. "But, we stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions.
"As such, we decline to use our offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well-settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions."
Austin-Gatson said her office has received feedback from women in Gwinnett about the need to have an abortion. That need, she said, was based on the risk to their own lives that was created by becoming pregnant.
"So, that is a concern because a lot of women have dealt with having miscarriages and things of that nature," Austin-Gatson said. "We just don't know how everything is going to play out so we're going to take it on a case-by-case basis to look at it.
"But, overall we know that that is a challenge."
