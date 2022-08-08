Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson has previously said her office will prosecute abortions on a case-by-case basis under Georgia's heartbeat abortion ban law, but she is now offering more clarity on who her office will go after.
The new law forbids any abortion that is performed after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is generally about six weeks after conception.
Austin-Gatson told the Daily Post this week that people who put the lives of women in jeopardy by providing abortion services in what are effectively back-alley clinics, where it is possible the person performing the abortion may be unskilled or using unsafe procedures, will face prosecution.
"I am concerned about unscrupulous people taking advantage of the vacuum left when abortions are illegal, and women are hurt," Austin-Gatson said. "Due to the fact that there are so many nuances surrounding this issue, I will have to look at this on a case-by-case basis."
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which had guaranteed at lease some right to an abortion for nearly half a century, has put abortion in the political spotlight.
Georgia legislators passed Heartbeat Bill, and Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law, in 2019, but it was held up in the courts for three years. A U.S. appeals court allowed the bill to go into effect this summer in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Some organizations are already pushing Kemp to go further and seek a total ban on abortions in Georgia. Several metro Atlanta district attorneys, including Austin-Gatson, signed a statement saying they would not prosecute abortion cases.
Austin-Gatson told the Daily Post earlier this summer that, given the fact that Gwinnett has nearly 1 million residents, her office does not have the resources to prosecute every abortion case that comes up.
Hence, the office was going to take an approach of deciding whether to prosecute an abortion case based on the particular details of the individual case.
“What we’re going to do is consider cases as they come, on a case-by-case basis,” she told the newspaper at the end of June. “But, as a whole, we know as a DA’s office that we have limited resources, and then we have our own discretion on cases that we prosecute. So, that is our position.”
"Safe abortion is health care," Ghebreyesus said at the time. "It saves lives. Restricting it drives women and girls towards unsafe abortions; resulting in complications, even death."
A study by the WHO and the Guttmacher Institute in 2017 determined that about 25 million unsafe abortions, about 45% of all abortions, were conducted around the world between 2010 and 2014. These includes cases where a medical provider used an outdated procedure, an untrained person conducted the abortion or dangerous methods, such as the use of foreign objects, were implemented.
The WHO said in 2017 that nine in 10 abortions are conducted safely in countries where abortion is legal, but only one in four abortions are safe in countries where it is either totally banned or limited to only being allowed when the woman's life is at stake.
"Limiting access to safe abortion costs lives and has a major impact particularly on women from the poorest and most marginalized communities," Ghebreyesus said in June. "Over the last 40 years, the global trend is toward women having greater access to safe abortion and while last week was a set-back, it is more important than ever to come together to protect women’s right to safe abortion — everywhere."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
