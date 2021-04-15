Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson and Sheriff Keybo Taylor each issued messages to the community in the past week to mark their first 100 days in office. They also updated residents on what they have been doing since they started their respective positions.
The wave of newly elected county-level officials — including three new members of the county commission, two new school board members, a new Clerk of Court and a new tax commissioner — are reaching their 100 days in office milestone, as are new U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and new state legislators from Gwinnett. Taylor and Austin-Gatson each highlighted new programs they started after taking office, as well as outlining upcoming activities.
"We are preparing to commence Jury Trials on April 19 and all our staff, including the managing assistant district attorneys are in preparation mode," Austin-Gatson said in her letter to the community. "We are so blessed to have a competent and resilient team in the District Attorney’s Office.
"I would like to take this opportunity to give special thanks to Chief Assistant Daryl Manns, Deputy Chief Assistants Seleta Griffin and Sabrina Nizam, Chief Investigator Adam Gardner, and Deputy Chief Curtis Clemons for all their flexibility, collaboration, hard work, and tenacity. I would like to also thank the Assistant District Attorneys, Investigators, Victim Witness Advocates, and administrative professionals for their tremendous efforts and excellent work ethic."
Austin-Gatson's and Taylor's offices have each launched new initiatives in the first quarter of 2021 to address community needs and provide assistance to victims of crime.
The Sheriff's Office said it in a Facebook message to the community that it has established a Trafficking and child Exploitation Unit, called TRACE, as well as a Gang Task Force, Mental Health Task Force, a Community Outreach Section and a Support Operations Division in the first 100 days of Taylor's tenure as sheriff.
The office, under Taylor's leadership, assigned its first LGBTQ liaison and its first Hispanic liaison. Taylor is the county's first African-American sheriff and he has appointed the office's first female assistant chief as well as its first Hispanic female public information officer.
The Sheriff's Office has also helped with COVID-19 vaccine distributions on two occasions, and the sheriff has visited nine churches and six schools. The office has also marked Black History Month as well as Women's History Month.
"The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating our #First100 days today with the new administration," the Sheriff's Office said in its statement on the 100 days milestone. "The #First100 is filled with new initiatives, new goals, and new leadership. As we celebrate, we also praise the diligent work of every individual in our agency."
Meanwhile, Austin-Gatson said her office is preparing to recognize Victims' Rights Week and its victim witness advocates have sponsored a virtual survivors of homicide support group. It has also become one of only two DA's offices in Georgia to receive certification from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the U.S. Department of Justice under the Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities.
The DA's office has also: established an Asian American Advisory Team; attended a virtual Korean Consulate roundtable; participated in a business roundtable with Consul General of Pakistan Abrar Hashmi; participated in a discussion with the Muslims of USA and attended its student appreciation dinner; participated in discussions with media platforms such as Georgia Peach Symposium, Monarch Magazine Podcast and BlackPush Inc.; issued public support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in light of recent shootings at Asian-owned businesses in metro Atlanta; met with faith-based leaders; and distributed food donations to the North Gwinnett Co-Op.
Another step the DA's office has undertaken since the beginning of the year is it announced it will pursue murder charges against drug dealers who sell drugs containing fentanyl, which is a narcotic that has led to several deaths in Gwinnett .
In the near future, the DA's office will be compiling a new community resource directory and meet with representatives of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the African Women PAC. It has also begun working with Rizer Generation to help youths in the Juvenile Court system and plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with another group to help people between the ages of 17 and 28 get a second chance at life so they won't have to go into the criminal justice system.
"I am encouraged by our policing agencies and their commitment to increase involvement in community outreach efforts while working towards the safety of our community," Austin-Gatson said. "Collaboratively, we discussed policies and procedures for dealing with in custody deaths, issues with police shootings, and those who should no longer be policing. In the next 100 days we are anticipating launching our conviction and sentence review section under the Justice Community Initiative division and dedicating a team to cold case investigations."
