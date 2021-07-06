Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson announced Tuesday that her office is working with Rehabilitation Enables Dreams to establish a new accountability program for first-time offenders between the ages of 17 and 28.
The new program is set to begin in September with 25 participants and the goal of eventually expanding it. Austin-Gatson and Rehabilitation Enables Dreams, also known as RED, founder David Lee Windecher signed a memorandum of understanding on June 23 to formalize the partnership.
“Giving first time offenders a second chance is paramount in furthering progress within our communities,” Austin-Gaston said. “Expanding accountability courts and rehabilitative resources is essential to the betterment of Gwinnett. We believe RED’s program is a worthy solution to keeping people out of trouble and back on a productive path.”
The new program is centered around teaching the first-time offenders social, financial and civic skills and lessons in an effort to reduce recidivism and, in turn, lower incarceration rates. The District Attorney’s Office said RED has seen 94% of its participants graduate from its programs and successfully re-enter society.
The office also pointed to a PrisonPolicy.org study from 2018, which showed that while Georgia leads the nation in the use of traditional correctional controls, an estimated one-third of the state’s population have some form of criminal record. Those records can be a stumbling block for people who have been released from prison and are looking for a job, housing or educational opportunities.
“The benefits of our program have saved lives and have also proven economically beneficial to the state of Georgia and its taxpayers,” Windecher said. “RED’s restorative justice program will save Gwinnett taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars while enhancing their communities.”
The District Attorney’s Office said residents can learn more about the new program by visiting StopRecidivism.org/Gwinnett.
