Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson poses for a photo with family members and supporters at the kick off for her re-election campaign at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Thursday.
Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson poses for a photo with family members and supporters at the kick off for her re-election campaign at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Thursday.
Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson poses for a photo with family members and supporters at the kick off for her re-election campaign at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Thursday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson hugs a supporter at the kick off for her re-election campaign at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Thursday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson talks to a supporter at the kick off for her re-election campaign at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Thursday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson poses for a photo with family members and supporters at the kick off for her re-election campaign at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Thursday.
Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson officially kicked off her campaign for a second term this past week, saying there is still work for her to do as the county's top prosecutor.
She points to efforts she has created since she took office, such as the Junior DA mentorship program to introduce teens to jobs in the criminal justice system. She also points to her office's efforts to clear out a backlog of cases, both those that originated during the COVID-19 and those that had been pending in the system in some cases for years before the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.