Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson’s office has reportedly been barred from pursuing cases against vaping store owners for selling certain hemp-based products while a lawsuit seeking to clarify the legality of those products moves through the courts.
The District Attorney’s Office announced in January that it would begin prosecuting store owners and employees for selling Delta-8-THC and Delta-10-THC.
Attorneys for the vaping stores, Bloom Smoke and Vape and Great Vape, responded by filing a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court on March 10 to stop the DA’s office from prosecuting people for selling either Delta-8 or Delta-10. The lawsuit also seeks clarity over the legality of products that sell the substances.
“We are asking the Court to declare that Delta-8 and Delta-10 products are legal under Georgia law, and to immediately stop the DA from raiding any stores or making any arrests,” said Page Pate, an attorney for the store owners.
The ruling in Fulton County Superior Court on Friday at least temporarily sets back Austin-Gatson’s office in its effort to prosecute store owners and employees for selling Delta-8 and Delta-10. The outcome of the case will have significant implications across Georgia and provide some clarity for prosecutors, law enforcement and store owners, however.
Georgia law does not address Delta-8 or Delta-10, which are THC products. The law was amended in 2018 to address another for of THC, Delta-9, by allowing possession of small amounts of that product.
But, that doesn’t cover Delta-8 or Delta-10 and its left store owners and prosecutors to draw their own differing conclusions about the legality of either product.
“The law seems to be unclear on the legality of these sales,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden said. “The current law is open to debate as to the legality of Delta-8 substances in general.”
The Gwinnett DA’s office says the products are illegal. The store owners say they are not.
“Delta-8 and Delta-10 products are big in Georgia,” Pate said. “Stores across the state have been selling them for years, and they have not been arrested or had their stores raided until recently. The law has not changed, and we believe these products are perfectly legal in Georgia under current law.
“Despite this, the Gwinnett County District Attorney recently issued a press release threatening seizures and felony criminal prosecution of any business (and presumably its owners and employees) that is selling Delta 8 or Delta-10 products. We believe there have already been several stores raided under this new policy, and significant amounts of money have been seized without just cause.”
The lawsuit states Delta-8, CBD oil and other types of THC products — beyond Delta-9 — are often purchased to treat anxiety, pain and other mental and physical conditions. The products can be consumed in a variety of ways, including smoking hemp, a vaping concentrate, topical oils and balms or infused beverages and food products commonly referred to as edibles.
Delta-8 and Delta-10 can be cultivated from either hemp or marijuana.
“District Attorney Austin-Gatson appears to have justified this abrupt change in policy based on an incorrect interpretation of the definition of ‘hemp’ and ‘hemp products’ under O.C.G.A. § 2-23-3,” the lawsuit states.
“Specifically, District Attorney Austin-Gatson reasons that, because ‘the Georgia code specifically exempts ‘delta-9-THC under certain concentrations, not delta-8-THC,’ then Delta-8-THC and other cannabinoids derived from hemp remain illegal ... At the same time, the district attorney has taken the position that CBD products are legal.”
The lawsuit states that Bloom Smoke and Vape stopped selling Delta 8 and Delta 10 products after Austin-Gatson’s office announced it would prosecute stores for selling the items. As a result, it has seen its income decline by 30%, according to the store’s attorneys.
Great Vape also stopped selling the products and its income declined by 60%, according to the lawsuit.
“District Attorney Austin-Gatson has directed raids and arrests of individuals and businesses distributing or otherwise in possession of Delta-8-THC,” the lawsuit states.
“Upon information and belief, law enforcement has seized millions of dollars in currency, inventory, and other property from individuals and businesses involved in the sale or distribution or Delta-8-THC, Delta-10-THC, and other products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids under her direction.”
A video was circulated in the past week-and-a-half that showed law enforcement raiding a business reportedly for selling Delta-8 and Delta-10 products, but it was not clear which agency conducted the raid.
Georgia County spokeswoman Deborah Tuff said Gwinnett County police have not been involved any raids of businesses selling Delta-8 or Delta-10 products.
“The County is aware of a pending lawsuit regarding Delta-8 products and the GCPD is evaluating the law as it relates to Delta-8 to determine what potential future enforcement measures may or may not be required,” Tuff said.
Austin-Gatson told the Daily Post this past week that she had not seen the video in question and could not say which agency conducted the raid. She said there was a multi-agency task force that was dealing with drug-related matters, however.
Austin-Gatson also said on Wednesday that she had not yet seen a copy of the lawsuit.The DA did defend her office’s decision to go after businesses that were selling Delta-8 and Delta-10, however.
She said her office had reviewed state law and stood by its announcement in January to prosecute stores for selling the products.
“When people go into a convenience store and they purchase anything, it should be safe for consumption,” Austin-Gatson said. “I’m getting a lot of reports from the public schools that our students are showing up at school with these things they purchased from convenience stores and they are becoming violently ill.
“And, I’m standing here to protect Gwinnett County and to make sure that our children are not ingesting things that are not proper for their bodies, so I will work to enforce the law ... There are edibles out there that are making our students sick and parents need to be aware of it.”
Carden said either the courts or the Georgia General Assembly has to ultimately settle the matter once and for all.
“The issue will not become clear without further litigation or an amendment to the statute clarifying the issue,” the commissioner said. “Anytime decisions are made in law enforcement we have to make sure its rooted in law and that local businesses fully understand the positions that we take.”
