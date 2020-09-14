The Gwinnett County district attorney race took a new dramatic turn Monday when the Democratic candidate, Patsy Austin-Gatson, filed a libel and slander lawsuit against her opponent, incumbent DA Danny Porter.
The lawsuit is in response to interviews Porter did with two local television stations as well as a press release he issued last week after he filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission against Austin-Gatson and former Sheriff's candidate Curtis Clemons. Austin-Gatson and Clemons have claimed the allegations Porter made against them are false.
"Through such conduct, Defendant has acted maliciously and with reckless disregard for the truth, as his statements are made without personal knowledge of any of the matters alleged and the allegations have yet to be addressed by the Commission, which would be the adjudicating body," Austin-Gatson's lawsuit states.
The lawsuit is the latest volley fired in what has become a back-and-forth public spat between the candidates for district attorney.
Porter has been Gwinnett district attorney since the early 1990s and is running for what he has said would be his final term in office. Austin-Gatson is an employee of the Gwinnett County Solicitor's Office.
In her lawsuit, Austin-Gatson challenged whether Porter is fit to serve as the county's top prosecutor.
"Notwithstanding the public expectation of fair prosecution of the law by his office, defendant, by his own conduct brings into question his own fitness to serve in his present capacity, as he does not even afford the Plaintiff the basic standard of fairness that should be afforded to any citizen that is the subject of matters presented to the District Attorney’s office," the lawsuit states.
Porter's complaint with the State Ethics Commission alleges multiple violations of campaign ethics rules, including: allegedly having employees of the Solicitor's Office produce and print flyers for her campaign; that she allegedly made campaign fundraising phone calls while on county time; that employees of the Solicitor's Office allegedly being witnessed loading her campaign signs into a county car and then placing them along a roadway; and her husband, Travis, allegedly handing out campaign business cards while he was in Hall County to get a court order to obtain medical records in a case the Solicitor's Office was handling.
Austin-Gatson said the incident involving her husband was misrepresented and denied the other allegations were true.
The State Ethics Commission has confirmed it has an open investigation into Porter's complaint. Porter said subpoenas have been issued by the state for emails and other records.
Porter said he has not yet been served with a copy of the lawsuit, but he issued a statement Monday night in which he called it "frivolous."
“Without reviewing the lawsuit in detail, my only comment is that by entering this race my opponent made themself what is legally known as a 'public person,'" Porter said. "In order for them to prevail in this case, they must show 'actual malice' which means that the writing contains allegations which I knew to be untrue.
"Unfortunately for them, I swore under oath that the allegations she violated campaign ethics rules were true based on my knowledge of supporting witness statements and documents. That in itself defeats a claim of actual malice. One of the instances is even completely backed up by a report from the Hall County Solicitor General’s office, so I look forward to seeing if they file a similar frivolous suit against her counterparts in Hall County."
