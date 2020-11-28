The longest serving district attorney in Gwinnett County history, and possibly in Georgia history, will leave office at the end of this year. But Danny Porter doesn’t see his re-election loss earlier this month as a condemnation of the job he did as the county’s prosecutor.
It’s just a sign of Gwinnett’s changing politics, he said.
Porter, who has been Gwinnett’s district attorney for 28 years, was defeated by his Democratic Party opponent, Patsy Austin-Gatson, in the Nov. 3 election. The longtime prosecutor will wrap up his time in office at the end of December.
“I don’t see it as a statement on the job that I have done as district attorney,” Porter said. “I think my record and my accomplishments stand up on their own.”
What cannot be denied is that Democrats had a strong showing in Gwinnett on Nov. 3 with a blue wave washing through the county’s elected office.
With the exception of a few legislative seats and one Gwinnett Board of Education seat, Democrats swept nearly every local office on the ballot on Nov. 3, taking control of the county commission and school board, the sheriff’s office and the District Attorney’s Office.
“When you look at all of the differences between Republican candidates and Democratic candidates (in county-wide races), it’s somewhere around 40,000 to 60,000 votes,” Porter said. “It’s clear there were a lot of people voting straight ticket.”
And that blue wave was not confined to Gwinnett.
Porter was not the only Republican district attorney in metro Atlanta who was defeated amid a surge by Democratic Party in Atlanta’s northern suburbs. In Cobb County, which is like Gwinnett in that it was a traditionally Republican county that experienced a blue wave on Nov. 3, incumbent District Attorney Joyette Holmes was defeated by her Democratic Party challenger, Flynn Broady.
Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia Executive Director Pete Skandalakis said, in all, 15 district attorneys are leaving office at the end of this year. Nine of them, like Porter and Holmes, are leaving office because they lost re-election bids while another six are leaving because they chose to retire rather than seek re-election.
That’s nearly one-third of the district attorneys in Georgia, according to Skandalakis.
“I’ve been doing this for well over three decades and I do not recall a time when we have had this many new DAs coming in (at one time),” he said.
Another metro Atlanta district attorney’s office that is switching parties in January, with a Democratic coming into office, is the Douglas County DA’s office. The difference between the situation in Douglas versus the ones in Cobb and Gwinnett, however, is that Douglas’ Republican district attorney chose to not seek reelection this year.
“Dalia Racine will be taking his place and so that’s a Democrat coming in for a Republican, and then you’ve got Gwinnett and Cobb,” Skandalakis said. “In metro Atlanta, I can’t think of another (Democrat replacing a Republican district attorney).”
As for Gwinnett, the PAC’s executive director echoed Porter’s sentiments that his loss was not a verdict on the job he’s done as a prosecutor.
“Danny Porter is the consummate professional, and well-respected not only in the state of Georgia, but perhaps throughout the country,” Skandalakis said. “I agree that the public probably just wanted a change and it wasn’t a reflection of Danny’s job because, if you look back at the job he’s done, he’s prosecuted every type of case imaginable.
“He’s prosecuted police officers who have violated the law and he’s just done a great job.”
Under Porter’s watch, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office has put a heavy emphasis on victim’s rights and, in the last decade, has gradually built up a special victim’s unit within his office over the course of multiple county budgets.
He has also hosted a candlelight vigil at Christmastime to honor the deceased victims of crime in Gwinnett — although this year’s vigil will likely be done virtually because of COVID-19.
Porter said he is proud of several things his office has done.
“Probably, No. 1 is the expansion and emphasis we placed on victim’s rights and serving the victims,” he said. “Then another thing is ... we basically treated cases without regard for who that person was or who they might be connected to. We treated it based on the evidence, based on the law.
“And finally, we were fearless. We weren’t going to (back down). If there was a possibility of a way to prosecute someone that was new or untried, we went ahead and tried it.”
As far as what he’ll do after he leaves office, Porter said he has offered his services as a prosecutor to the PAC as well as the attorney general’s office for conflict cases.
“I don’t intend to open my own practice or get involved in civil law or anything like that,” he said.
Skandalakis said he plans to take Porter up on the offer.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that when the right case comes along, Danny Porter will be one of the people we reach out to,” the PAC executive director said. “And, I’m sure the attorney general would also welcome an opportunity to have Danny prosecute some type of cases that fit in that area.
“Danny has a lot of expertise and a lot of experience, and it would be a shame to waste it.”
(1) comment
“It’s clear there were a lot of people voting straight ticket.”
He's right. I am one of those voters. I used to vote mostly for Republicans. Because of Trump, I am voting straight-ticket Democrat for the foreseeable future. I will reconsider when Trump and Trumpism are purged from the Republican party, which seems unlikely to happen anytime soon.
