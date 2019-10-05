Manufacturing Day Eve doesn’t have the same ring to it as Christmas Eve, but the opportunities it provided some Gwinnett County Public Schools students presented some surprises.
Friday marked Manufacturing Day or MFG Day. The goal is to provide and opportunity for manufacturers to open their doors and show students what manufacturing is and disparage common misconceptions about the industry.
On Thursday, students from several Gwinnett high schools toured manufacturing plants to observe first-hand some of the career possibilities they could work toward as highly-skilled workers in manufacturing and mechatronics sectors. Some jobs require a college-degree, some are trade-based. The goal of the trip was to open students’ eyes to possibilities they might not have realized even existed.
“The kids were excited because it opens them up to a whole different world of opportunities,” GCPS CTE Director Dustin Davis said.
Students from Dacula and Meadowcreek high schools took tours of three local plants: Okabashi in Buford, Lund International in Lawrenceville and Mazak Corporation in Suwanee. All students involved in the field trip have already shown interest in manufacturing careers based on their chosen pathways at their high school, either mechatronics or manufacturing.
“Students and parents have a different perception of what manufacturing looks like,” Davis said “It’s drastically different from what it was 10 to 15 years ago. I think that was a big eye-opener for them.”
Students from Maxwell High School of Technolgy took their own trip on Thursday and North Gwinnett High School STEM students visited Mimaki USA headquarters in Suwanee on Friday.
The Dacula-Meadowcreek trip was born out of a field trip that some school administrators took in June, including Buford’s Heraeus plant. Davis said he hopes it’s the start of an annual trip organized at the district level and said local schools will likely continue to plan their own trips on MFG Days to come.