There were nearly 4,000 new reports of people in Gwinnett County testing positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease over the last two weeks as the county surpassed 20,000 total cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Numbers released Tuesday showed there had been 3,933 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gwinnett reported to public health officials over the last two weeks. The county’s case total now stands at 20,382.
One bit of good news for Gwinnett is that the county’s two-week new case total is down by more than 100 cases from the 4,073 two-week total reported on July 31. Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments officials, who have repeatedly warned about community-wide spread of COVID-19 pointed out the overall number continues to rise week over week in Gwinnett, however.
“In Gwinnett County, there has been a 12.8% increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 Cases between the week of (July 27 to Aug. 3) and (Aug. 3 to Aug. 10),” the local health officials said in their weekly report on Tuesday.
Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district officials said Gwinnett has had a 12.7% positivity rate so far during the pandemic, which is higher than the three-county health district’s positivity rate of 12.2% and the state’s positivity rate of 10.8%.
The median age of people in Gwinnett who test positive for the disease is 38 while the median age of people in the county who have died from the disease is 75.
Tuesday’s update from the state, however, Gwinnett’s incidence rate over the last two weeks was 405 cases for every 100,000 residents, while its overall incidence rate for all cases reported since March is 2,099 cases for every 100,000 residents. There has been a total of 272 deaths in the county, for a death rate of 28 deaths for every 100,00 residents.
State health officials said 2,167 COVID-19-related hospitalizations reported in Gwinnett since March. Meanwhile, local health officials said the county’s hospitalization rate is 11%.
Gwinnett continues to have the second highest case total in the state, behind only Fulton, but it still leads the state in total COVID-19 hospitalizations. It is third in the state for deaths, behind Fulton and Cobb counties.
Statewide, there have been a total of 222,588 COVID-19 cases since March, with 3,639 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday. There have been 4,351 deaths in Georgia with 137 new reports of COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday.
There have also been 21,031 hospitalizations since March, with 355 new hospitalizations. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency reported there were 2,881 people currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Georgia on Tuesday.
The Georgia Department of Public Health also reported there has been a total of 3,832 ICU admissions since March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.